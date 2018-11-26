ALERT! 19 DAYS TO ENROLL IN AFFORDABLE CARE

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. November 26, 2018:

Congratulations ! The 2019 ACA (Affordable Care Act) AKA: ObamaCare enrollment period has been shortened to 45 days (Nov 1-Dec 15).

You’re not seeing advertising about the enrollment window online or on TV because the White House has defunded the notifications and wants the program to fail so they can use the low enrollment to condemn the program.

And mysteriously this year the ACA (Affordable Care Act) website is down on Sundays for “maintenance.”

Fortunately, your friends are posting this and using the word “Congratulations!” so it gets posted more frequently in Newsfeed by Facebook (FB) algorithms. Please copy and paste, not share.