Greenburgh’s Olivia Hooker — First Black Woman in U.S. Coast Guard Dies at 103

The nation is mourning Greenburgh’s Olivia Hooker, the first Afircan American woman to have entered the US Coast Guard and the last survivor of the Tulsa Oklahoma race riots. NPR news called Olivia Hooker a national treasure. See the link below to a story how the Tulsa community is mourning Olivia’s passing. The Greenburgh Town Board honored Olivia Hooker with a ceremonial street naming in her honor. Olivia was loved in Greenburgh, and contributed to our community. She always had time for everyone–whether it was the President of the United States or children interviewing her for a project about her life. Olivia was very nice and modest. And frequently called about town related issues that concerned her. She will be missed.

http://www.newson6.com/story/39523627/tulsa-community-mourns-death-of-1921-race-riot-survivor https://www.theexaminernews.com/african-american-trailblazer-dies-at-103 https://blogs.mprnews.org/newscut/2018/11/olivia-hooker-national-treasure-dead-at-103 This is an interview that students enrolled in the Greenburgh Xposure after school program had with Olivia Hooker in 2016. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4jbbia071Y