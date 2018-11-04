TEAM IMAGE CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SYNCRONIZED SKATING IN WESTCHESTER AT PLAYLAND’S ICE CASINO. 100 SKATERS ON 9 TEAMS SO READY SHOWCASE THEIR PROGRAMS, TAKING THEM TO THE ICE FOR THE FIRST TIME

100 SKATERS FROM THE NY-NJ-CT AREA POSE FOR A TEAM PHOTO AT TEAM IMAGE PEP RALLY AT PLAYLAND ICE CASINO SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO START THE SEASON

IMPRESSIVE DEBUT! THE TOP OF THE LINES: JUNIOR TEAM PERFORMED THEIR CLASSICAL JAMES BOND PROGRAM BELOW (CLICK THE ARROW TO TAKE THE ICE WITH THEM!)

COMING AT YOU, READY OR NOT! “SNOW PLOW SAM”TEAM PERFORMS IN PUBLIC FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME–AND NONE OF THEM FELL AS THEY SKATED TO “BUBBLES” BELOW

THESE BEGINNERS MANY OF WHOM ARE SISTERS OF MEMBERS OF THE OLDER TEAMS GROW UP AND STILL SKATE LIKE THE TEAM IMAGE ADULT TEAM BELOW MADE UP OF 24 TO 34 YEAR OLD WOMEN WHO SHOWED THEY HAVE NOT LOST ANY OF THEIR GRACE CHARM, SPEED AND FEARLESSNESS: NO HELMETS, NO PADS, JUST NERVE!

Team Image was founded 30 years ago by Sylvia J. Muccio who passed away a few years ago, but her legacy team lives on and grows stronger every year. She would have been so proud today!

Today, 100 skaters from New Jersey, Connecticut and New York skate on the 9 Team Image Syncronized Skating Teams. Their legacy has helped build syncronized skating in Westchester County and over the last 15, contributed to the reputations of the east coast teams who now regulary compete with distinction in the valley of syncro (the midwest).

The Team Image teams are closeknit and remain friends for years after they have parted, but they themselves never stop skating.

For more about Team Image go to www.teamimagesynchro.com