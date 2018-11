WPCNR VIDEO ROVER MOMENTS TO REMEMBER. NOVEMBER 3, 2018:

At this time tomorrow, 5:15 PM it will be dark, because you should turn your clock back one hour to get back onto Eastern Standard Time.

Even though the winds were strong out of the Northwest turning up white caps on the might Hudson off Peekskill, New York USA, autumn was lavishing extraordinary shades and hues and memories. Just watch this video: