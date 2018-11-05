WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL PREVIEW. November 5, 2018:

The Common Council will is expected to hear Westchester Power’s suggested rate for green-sourced electric power to White Plains tonight at 55 Main Street as the monthly Common Council meeting.

Westchester Power is the organization that created the consortium of 24 cities and towns including White Plains two years ago, which combined cities’ purchasing power to secure green energy rates that source electricity exclusively from wind, solar, water technology supplied sources. Westchester Power rates for the green power were lower the last year and a half than Con Edison consumer rates. The details of the new 2019 rate that White Plains customers may receive should White Plains renew the agreement, may be disclosed tonight.

On the Public Hearing lineup, the council will resume a hearing on the approval of two apartment complexes on Hale Avenue, adding 127 apartment units (rentals) and 170 parking spaces. The city will receive $393,500 in a payment that will be used for creating a park and recreational facilities and acquiring land for same, as part of an city decision to not require the legislated number of parking spances. The complex is on the agenda for a vote on the approval of the project this evening.

440 HAMILTON PROJECT of 468 APARTMENTS SET TO MOVE AHEAD

On two other development fronts, the Common Council is set to approve, on the consent agenda, sales and mortgage tax breaks for the development of the 440 Hamilton Avenue on North Broadway into apartments, the tax incentives were approved by the Westchester Industrial Development Agency two weeks ago. The city will be reimbursed by the IDA for a portion of the sales and mortgage payments.

The city will be reimbursed in part by the county 2-1/2% ($995,640) of total sales tax abatements expected to be $40 Million. The city will be reimbursed for 1/2% of total mortgage taxes, $648,319 out of a total expected mortgage tax of $129 Million., according to the common council agenda details.

However, as part of this agreement the City of White Plains agrees to a 18-year Payment In Lieu of (property)Taxes program to go into effect in three years.

The PILOT equals the PILOT in duration on the City Center project that was built from 2001 to 2003. The City Center pilot is still in effect.

Over the eighteen years of the PILOT, the landowner (American Equity Partners) will pay the city $31,300,000 in total property taxes.

The Common Council is also poised set to approve tax incentives the Westchester IDA approved for the Westmoreland Lofts project on Westmoreland Avenue.

The Lennar Corporation is being given a one year extension on the site plan for the Broadstone apartment project planned for behind the restaurant row at the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue, due, according to the details on the Common Council agenda due to a change in ownership. (The project was supposed to have started three months ago, but it has not, hence the need for the site plan extension.)

The city is also selling two pieces of city land at auction that have been foreclosed, 8 Rutherford and146 Orawaupum Street. Inquire, if interested to the City Finance Department. The minimum bid for 8 Rutherford Street property is $150,000. The Orawaupum property requires a $140,000 bid.

Targeting Bicyclist scofflaws

In a surprise on the agenda, the city is raising the fine for bicycle violations by bicyclists from $10 to $100.

Just a reminder, according to the city municipal code, bicyclists are required to