t

THE WATCHERS ON THE RHINE

ON

THE VOTE COMING UP THIS TUESDAY.

ALL THE CANDIDATES AND THE TOMATO CANS

WHO’S RUNNING, WHO HAS NO OPPOSITION, WHO HAS NO CHANCE

TRUMP GOES TRICK OR TREATING

GEORGE LATIMER GETS HIS FLU SHOT.

THE AVENOL VIRUS IN JERSEY–SHOULD YOU BE WORRIED? THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IN ROCKLAND–WHAT’S BEHIND IT?

THE GOVERNOR ON THE PITTSBURGH SHOOTINGS

AND MORE

AT 7:30 ALTICE CHANNEL 76. VERIZON FIOS CH. 76 AND

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

anytime.