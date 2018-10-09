FLU SHOTS HEA! GET YOUR FREE FLU SHOTS HEA FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER GETTING HIS FLU SHOT LAST YEAR FROM DR. SHERLITA AMBLER. WPCNR Photo Archive

WPCNR FLU WATCH. From the Westchester County Department of Health. October 9, 2018:

County Executive George Latimer announced that the County Health Department will offer free flu vaccines for students at any college on Tuesday, October 23 at Westchester Community College and for residents age 3 and up at the County Clinic in White Plains on Tuesday, Oct. 30th.

Latimer said: “Don’t put off your flu shot any longer — make an appointment for one today. Flu can be miserable, and this vaccine will help keep you and your family healthy well into 2019.”

While the clinics are open to all, they are intended for people without insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover vaccines. Register online for these flu vaccine clinics at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/60. Appointments are available as follows:

College students, October 23, Westchester Community College Student Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents age 3 and up, October 30, County Clinic, 134 Court St., White Plains, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flu shots are also available for a fee from many area pharmacists and medical offices.

The County Health Department plans to provide up to 1,700 flu vaccines this fall. It has focused its public vaccination efforts on people who lack the means to get vaccinated elsewhere by bringing flu shots to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and food pantries throughout Westchester.

“Everyone six months and older should get an annual flu shot,” said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD. “Flu can make otherwise healthy adults and children very ill and it can be deadly. When healthier people get an annual flu shot, they help protect the people around them, including infants too young to be vaccinated, seniors and people with chronic health conditions, who are more vulnerable to flu complications.”