Playland Salutes First Responders on Final Weekend of its 90th Season.

Playland’s 90th anniversary season will come to a close with an expression of gratitude to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel at First Responders Day, Saturday, September 8; and to all of the park’s guests with Customer Appreciation Day, Sunday, September 9. Hours for both days are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Ride admission bands will be $15 per person all weekend.

“This weekend we extend our gratitude in two ways. As we approach the anniversary of September 11, we honor First Responders – those brave mem and women in numerous professions who instinctively run toward an emergency rather than away from it,” County Executive George Latimer said. “And this year as we look back over the last 90 years of operating this very special park we celebrate our loyal customers, countless generations of Westchester residents who visit Playland every year to reminisce and make new memories.”

On Saturday, each First Responder will receive one ride wristband plus an additional wristband for one guest. First Responders must present proof of service at time of entry.

Then on Sunday, Playland shows appreciation to all its valued customers with a Vendor Fair and no spectator fees as well as the final Mamaroneck School of Rock concert of the season at noon on the Music Tower Stage. Activities and schedule are subject to change.

Playland is located at the end of Playland Parkway in Rye. For public bus transportation, go to westchestergov.com/beelinebus. For park information go to playlandpark.org.