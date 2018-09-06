WESTCHESTER’S WOMAN ABOUT MEDIA
AT 8 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD WHITE PLAINS TV
“THE NEW 2019″
MARY PRENON
EVERYBODY KNOWS MARY:
REPORTER, DISK JOCKEY, IMAGE MAKER
TELLS JOHN BAILEY TONIGHT
HOW SHE LOST 60 POUNDS
Mary has tried to lose weight for years. Tried every diet technique and miracle under the sun. Now she has found the answers herself to lose 60 pounds and keep the weight from coming back. She talks with John Bailey about her personal “epiphany” and guides you through the lobbying of the world’s most powerful lobbies in your head: Fat Cells International Gainsters, The Depression Relief Institute Incorporated, and Amalgamated Carbohydrates & Calories Coalition
Mary Covers Losing Weight Pitfalls and Secrets to Keep Losing Weight:
Handling Depression by Not Reaching for food
Eating Right
Conquering the “E-Word” (Exercise)
Her own Prenon’s Choice Recipes
Handling Self-Esteem
Commitment Concentration
THAT TOOK HER FROM THIS TO:
TO THE NEW MARY PRENON 2019
The Prenon Tonight Reveals Her Long Battle with Weight and How She Has Won it — and you can, too!