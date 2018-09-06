WESTCHESTER’S WOMAN ABOUT MEDIA

AT 8 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD WHITE PLAINS TV

“THE NEW 2019″

MARY PRENON

EVERYBODY KNOWS MARY:

REPORTER, DISK JOCKEY, IMAGE MAKER

TELLS JOHN BAILEY TONIGHT

HOW SHE LOST 60 POUNDS

Mary has tried to lose weight for years. Tried every diet technique and miracle under the sun. Now she has found the answers herself to lose 60 pounds and keep the weight from coming back. She talks with John Bailey about her personal “epiphany” and guides you through the lobbying of the world’s most powerful lobbies in your head: Fat Cells International Gainsters, The Depression Relief Institute Incorporated, and Amalgamated Carbohydrates & Calories Coalition



Mary Covers Losing Weight Pitfalls and Secrets to Keep Losing Weight:

Handling Depression by Not Reaching for food

Eating Right

Conquering the “E-Word” (Exercise)

Her own Prenon’s Choice Recipes

Handling Self-Esteem

Commitment Concentration

THAT TOOK HER FROM THIS TO:

TO THE NEW MARY PRENON 2019

The Prenon Tonight Reveals Her Long Battle with Weight and How She Has Won it — and you can, too!