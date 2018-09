WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT-7:30-VERIZON FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH. 45. IN WP, ALTICE CABLEVISION CH. 76 AND ON THE INTERNET

TONIGHT

ON THE INTERNET NOW

YOUTUBE:

WESTCHESTER’S MOST NEED-TO-KNOW NEWS

ON

THE HEAT WAVE WILTS WESTCHESTER-101 IN THE SHADE

WHY JUDGE RULED FOR THE CITY AND FASNY

THE RUSH TO SHARE SERVICES PLAN–EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF PUBLIC HEARING ON LATIMER PLAN

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ENROLLMENT–WILL IT HANDLE THE GROWTH WITHOUT CONSTRUCTION?

GOVERNOR CUOMO SHOWS OFF THE NEW EASTBOUND CUOMO BRIDGE SPAN–TOO LATE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

JIM BENEROFE ON TWO NEW TRUMP BOOKS

THE BULLY PULPIT–BETSY DEVOS ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT

AND MORE!

TONIGHT AT 7:30 FIOS CH. 45, ALTICE CH. 76

AND

www.wpcommunitymedia.org