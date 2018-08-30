TONIGHT at 8 SEIU 32BJ TO BE HEARD ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD 8 PM COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH 45 AND ALTICE CH 75 IN WHITE PLAINS.

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND SHOW
PEOPLE TO BE HEARD
INTERVIEWS
Lenore Friedlaender,
Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU
John Ryan,
Superintendent at 11 Westview Ave in White Plains Member of the Residential Contract Bargaining Committee Dealing with the the Building and Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region Inc.
WHAT UNION WANTS.
EFFECT OF A STRIKE
WHAT PUBLIC CAN EXPECT
EFFECT OF SUPREME COURT DECISION REQUIRING ARBITRATION TO SETTLE INDIVIDUAL COMPLAINTS, PROHIBITING CLASS ACTION SUITS
THE EFFECT OF THE DECISION OUTLAWING DEDUCTION OF UNION DUES FROM NON-UNION EMPLOYEES
THE SETTLEMENT OF
THE DISPLACED WORKERS LAWSUIT AGAINST THE BUILDING NEXT TO CITY HALL
