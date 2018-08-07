HOMELAND SECURITY: IN 2017—701,900 DO NOT LEAVE AFTER VISA EXPIRED. 70,000 WERE STUDENTS. AND THAT WAS 7 MONTHS AGO

WPCNR IMMIGRATION INTELLIGENCE. Special to WPCNR From the Department of Homeland Security. (Edited) August 7, 2018:

The Department of Homeland Security today, reported that at the end of FY 2017, there were 606,926 Suspected In-Country (in USA)Overstays. The overall Suspected In-Country Overstay rate was 1.15 percent of the expected departures (52.7 Million)

Non-immigrants entering on a student or exchange visitor visa (F, M, or J visa), numbered 1,662,369 students and exchange visitors scheduled to complete their program in the United States in 2017. However, 4.15 percent (68,988) stayed past their Visa expiration.

Canada and Mexico Overstay Rates

For Canada, the FY 2017 Suspected In­-Country Overstay rate for those traveling through air and sea POEs (Ports of Entry)is 1.01 percent of 9,215,158 expected Canadian departures leaving 101,367 Canadians overstaying their visas.

For Mexico, the FY 2017 Suspected In-Country Overstay rate for those traveling through air and sea POEs is 47, 537 (1.63% of 2,916,430 expected departures). (This represents only travel through air and sea POEs and does not include data on land border crossings. DHS is currently working to improve its monitoring capability for land POEs.)

Visa Waiver Program (VWP) Country Overstay Rate

This report separates Visa Waiver Program (VWP) country overstay figures from non-­VWP country figures. For VWP countries, the FY 2017 Suspected In-Country Overstay rate was 0.51 percent of the 22,472,710 expected departures, or 11,461,082

Non-Visa Waiver Program Participant Overstay Rate

For non-VWP countries, the FY 2017 Suspected In-Country Overstay rate is 1.91 percent of the 14,659,249 expected departures, meaning 278,525 of Non-Visa Waiver Program Participants are here past their time as of 7 months ago,

The data is delivered in today’s U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report released the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 Entry/Exit Overstay Report.

(Editor’s Note: The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is a program of the United States Government which allows citizens of specific countries to travel to the United States for tourism, business, or while in transit for up to 90 days without having to obtain a visa.)

The report provides data on departures and overstays, by country, for foreign visitors to the United States who entered as nonimmigrants through an air or sea Port of Entry (POE) and were expected to depart in FY 2017.

The in-scope population for this report includes temporary workers and families, students, exchange visitors, temporary visitors for pleasure, temporary visitors for business, and other nonimmigrant classes of admission.

DHS has determined that there were admissions represent the vast majority of all air and sea 52,656,022 in-scope nonimmigrant admissions to the United States through air or sea POEs with expected departures occurring in FY 2017.

The report also breaks down the overstay rates further to provide a better picture of those overstays who remain in the United States beyond their period of admission and for whom there is no identifiable evidence of a departure, an extension of period of admission, or transition to another immigration status.

The U.S. government is using a multifaceted approach to enforce overstay violations, including improving entry and exit data collection and reporting, notifying visitors of an impending expiration of their authorized period of admission, cancelling travel authorizations and visas for violators, recurrent vetting of many nonimmigrants, and apprehending overstays present in the United States.

A further breakdown can be found below and the full report is available here.