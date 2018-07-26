Walmart will not relocate closed White Plains Store Elsewhere. Lease had several years to run. Financial considerations cited.

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. July 26, 2018:

Walmart, despite optimism of the local real estate market expressed publicly, told WPCNR Thursday afternoon it will not open another Walmart store in Westchester County.

WPCNR inquired whether there were any unresolved issues with the landlord at the White Plains Main Street site, and whether the lease had expired.

Phillip Keene Director, Corporate Communications of Walmart responded to WPCNR, with this statement:

“We have no unresolved issues with the landlord of the site.

Our lease expires in a few years. As we’ve stated, this tough decision was based on financial performance among other factors.

While we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers, we are not pursuing or planning a relocation of this store.”

Previously, Walmart had issued this information to the media on the closing with details of the closing procedure: