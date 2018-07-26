Walmart will not relocate closed White Plains Store Elsewhere. Lease had several years to run. Financial considerations cited.

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. July 26, 2018:
Walmart, despite optimism of the local real estate market expressed publicly, told WPCNR Thursday afternoon it will not open another Walmart store in Westchester County.
WPCNR inquired whether there were any unresolved issues with the landlord at the White Plains Main Street site, and whether the lease had expired.
Phillip Keene Director, Corporate Communications of Walmart responded to WPCNR, with this statement:
Previously, Walmart had issued this information to the media on the closing with details of the closing procedure:
“The decision to close our White Plains store is not an easy one. We opened the store in 2006 and we are as proud today as we’ve ever been with how the store leadership and associates have served and contributed to the local community over the years. We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them in White Plains. We look forward to continuing to serve them at other area locations and online at walmart.com.
As a company, we are committed to continuing our growth and investment in New York. We expect to spend an estimated $52 million in New York this fiscal year through the remodeling of 15 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money.”
Additional Background
- After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart Store at 275 Main Street, White Plains, NY.
- We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our local store leadership and associates, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service.
- This tough decision to close the store is based on a number of factors, including financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans.
- At this time, we plan to close the store to the public by Friday, August 10, 2018. The Pharmacy will close on August 7th (7 pm EST). We are planning to transfer records to the nearby Sam’s Club (#6674 Elmsford, NY). Our pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another convenient location.
- We care deeply about our associates impacted by this decision. Associates will be paid until October 26, 2018 unless they leave the company before that date or transfer to another facility. We are hopeful the vast majority of associates will be able to continue their careers by transferring to another location. In the event that is not the case:
- Salaried full time associates, who are not offered a comparable position with the company, and are still employed on October 26, 2018, will be eligible for severance.
- Hourly full time associates, who have been employed at least one year or part time associates who have been employed for at least five years, and are not offered a comparable position, will be eligible for severance.
- Our Local HR leadership will be supporting associates with resume training and interview skills training as requested.
- Through careful inventory management, and clearance sales, we expect to sell through most of the product prior to the closing date. Remaining perishable items may be donated to local hunger relief organizations.
Walmart in New York
- We operate close to more than 110 stores and clubs throughout New York, employing more than 37,000 associates.
- In FY17, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation invested more than $25 million in cash and in-kind contributions to non-profits throughout New York.