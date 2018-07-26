WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: REPORT IRS SUSPECTED SCAMS TO THE IRS DIRECTLY ON THE LINK IN THIS ARTICLE:

WPCNR TELEPHONEY. By John F. Bailey. July 26, 2018:

Monday of this week, WPCNR reported an automated recorded IRS scam attempt which informed the number it was calling an arrest warrant had been issued in your name.

Helen Jonsen, Public Information Officer for the Westchester District Attorney office, told WPCNR, residents should advise the Internal Revenue Service of suspected “scams” by reporting them to the IRS on the link below. Jonsen in a statement wrote WPCNR

“Since these call are not local in nature, we refer individuals to this contact with the Treasury

https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml

The message WPCNR received said in a recorded phone call:

“MONDAY 2:25 PM…HELLO THIS CALL IS OFFICIALLY THE FINAL NOTICE FROM IRS, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE .

THE REASON FOR THIS CALL IS TO INFORM YOU THAT IRS IS FILING A LAWSUIT ON YOUR NAME BECAUSE YOU HAVE TRIED TO DO A FRAUD WITH THE IRS, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, AND WE ARE TAKING OVER COLLECTION AND WE ARE FILING AN ARREST WARRANT ON YOUR NAME

TO GET MORE INFROMATION REGARDING THIS CASE FILE JUST CALL US BACK ON OUR DEPARTMENT NUMBER. 219-401-5583.I WILL REPEAT IT, 219-401-5583. THANK YOU.”

WPCNR has learned that local residents have been getting similar calls frequently since WPCNR received it.