TONIGHT ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD: WHITE PLAINS AUTHOR RICHARD CIRULLI ON LIVING THE MORAL LIFE IN AN IMMORAL WORLD AT 8 ON VERIZON FIOS CH 45 COUNTALTICE CABLEVISION CH. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS

JOHN BAILEY

INTERVIEWS

DR. RICHARD CIRULLI

OF WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA

RETIRED PROFESSOR OF PHILOSOPHY

EXPERT IN ESOTERIC AND EXISTENTIAL PHILOSOPHIES

AUTHOR OF

THE SONGS OF ROLAND

THE STORY OF A MODERN MAN HAUNTED BY THE PAPAL PERSECUTION OF HERETICS IN 13TH CENTURY FRANCE, DEDICATED TO HELPING HUMANS IN DISTRESS NO MATTER THE COST TO HIM.

HE DISCUSSES THE COST OF MORALITY, THE BENEFITS OF DOING THE RIGHT THING AGAINST TEMPTATION.

TAKING THE RATIONAL APPROACH TO BEHAVIOR AND THE PRESSURES ON REASON TODAY

HIS POLITICAL CAMPAIGN FOR COMMON COUNCIL AND WHAT IT TAUGHT HIM ABOUT POLITICS

AND MORE

ALSO VIEWABLE at 8 ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org