Fire Island Beaches Reopened After 2 “Apparently Juvenile Shark” Attacks

STATEMENT FROM DEC COMMISSIONER BASIL SEGGOS ON THE REOPENING OF FIRE ISLAND BEACHES FOLLOWING APPARENT SHARK ATTACK

“Following yesterday’s apparent juvenile shark attacks off Long Island, Governor Cuomo deployed State authorities to work with Suffolk County and local authorities to investigate the incidents. Investigators are currently analyzing a fragment of tooth to determine the specific species.

“State beaches will be reopened for swimming today with additional lifeguards monitoring the water and patrols continuing along the Fire Island shoreline. We urge swimmers to be vigilant and will continue to do everything we can to protect beachgoers.”