Comptroller and County Executive Urge Westchesterites to search new online service Make Sure They are Not Owed Money by the State. $300 Million is owed to Westchester Residents

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. (Edited) July 20, 2018:

The Comptroller of New York State today announced a new online search tool, residents can access to see if they are owed money by New York State.

Residents can also follow this link to the Comptroller’s Unclaimed Funds look-up site, to see if unclaimed funds are owed to them.

County Executive George Latimer received a giant check from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, symbolizing money owed to Westchester County in unclaimed funds.

The unclaimed funds, nearly $300 million for County residents and $20,000 for County government, are from closed bank accounts, court funds, dividends utilities, insurance payments and other sources.

Latimer said: “Here in Westchester County, the County government itself did a search. We have a budget gap that we’re trying to close, and we found money. We are happy that we were successful, and we want all of you to be successful too.”

DiNapoli said: “It’s still a tough economy for many people in our state. So whatever money you can get back from this program, it’s found money. It helps you pay your bills. Maybe it lets you do something special that you wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”

