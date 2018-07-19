Legislator Boykin Discusses Mail Theft–a Growing Westchester Problem and how to Prevent it

|
District Attorney Anthony Scarpino wants to inform Westchester County residents that in recent months, police in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, White Plains, Tarrytown, Harrison, Purchase, Bronxville, New Rochelle, North Castle and other communities have been investigating incidents where:
The victims
All of us who use the U.S. Mail are victims. In some cases, residents were accused of not paying their bills on time when checks were stolen. Some have reported being victims of identity theft. Others who sent money orders, which work like cash, lost the stolen money and still owed their recipient with no way to recoup the payment. If you think you have been the victim of mail theft report it to your local police department and your local post office.
The outcome
Thieves take checks or financial documents with personal identifying information which can be used for identity theft and financial fraud. In some cases, checks are washed, meaning cleaned and erased of original information, and the Payable to or payable amount or both are changed. They are then cashed or fraudulently deposited in someone elses account. Several arrests have been made.
Tips to protect yourself from mail theft
The Westchester County District Attorneys Office will continue to work with local law enforcement and postal inspectors to both protect our residents from this kind of criminal activity and aggressively prosecute those involved.
