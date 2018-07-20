White Plains Ends 3 Years of Sales Tax Declines with 1.5% Gain in Sales Tax $$. County Rolling to Record Sales Tax Year After 6 Months. County Up 6.8% Over 2017 Pace

WPCNR QUILL AND EYESHADE. By John F. Bailey based on reports of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

White Plains ended three years of decline in sales tax revenues with 1.5% gain in sales tax dollars in fiscal year 2017-18 concluded in June. The city topped $50 Million a figure it had not reached since the record sales tax receipts of $51.9 Million in 2013-14. The final dollars according to the Department of Taxation and Finance for WP was $50,076,677.

Westchester County continued to see consumers spending on a record pace. Through the first six months of 2018, Westchester County has earned $270,568 508, up 6.8% over the first six months of 2017 ($253,263,249).

This is a record pace for the county.

If this pace averages above 6% the rest of the year the $32 Million deficit in 2018, (defined by the county’s auditors recently) could conceivably covered by the sales tax windfall (so far). Cross your fingers, Mr. and Mrs. Westchester.

June was sweet in Westchester County’s money vaults, $57.5 Million in coin was dumped into the county coffers, compared to $52 Million last June, that is an increase of 10% in a month.

White Plains increased its sales tax receipts in June 8.1% to $4,653,104–up from $4,301,140.

Over the last six months, the city has increased its sales tax activity 3.5%–earning $832,038 more the first six months of 2018 than it did in January to June, 2017. For the first six months of 2018 the city earned $24,579,677, $1 Million less than the $$25,497,198 in July to December, the first part of this fiscal year.