MAY 7–THE STATE OF THE COUNTY 2026

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(PHOTOS COURTESY, WESTCHESTER COUNTY)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS DELIVERS 2026 STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

***Watch the State of the County Address Here***

***Read the State of the County Address***

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins delivered his second State of the County Address, outlining a year of measurable progress, continued investment and a people-first approach to governing – centered on affordability, public safety, mental health, housing and economic growth.

Speaking before the Westchester County Board of Legislators, led by Chairman Vedat Gashi, Jenkins framed his address around the voices and experiences of residents across the County.

From the podium, Tom Roach led the Pledge of Allegiance and Westchester County Department of Correction Sergeant Joetta Crump delivered the National Anthem. A diverse and meaningful series of opening prayers followed. President of the Westchester Board of Rabbis Rabbi Leora Frankel offered the first invocation, followed by Arun Bhagirath of the Hindu Temple of the Tri-State. Westchester Muslim Center Imam Shaffieq Chace continued the interfaith reflection, and Westchester County Director of Faith Based Initiatives Rev. Kym McNair brought the prayer segment to a close.

Majority Leader Judah Holstein and Minority Leader Margaret A. Cunzio escorted Jenkins to the podium.

In the opening of this speech, Jenkins said: “The State of our County isn’t something I read on a page—it’s something I see in the people I meet every single day. Because when you meet the people of Westchester, you understand the state of this County.”

Strong Fiscal Foundation

The County Executive started off the State of the County address highlighting the County’s finances. Westchester County once again earned the highest possible “AAA” bond ratings from both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, reflecting strong financial management, healthy reserves and long-term fiscal stability.

Additionally, Jenkins addressed the tax increase head-on. He said: “I made a promise to you that I would always lead with honesty and with reality, not politics. And the truth is this: it would be irresponsible—truly irresponsible—for me to hold the line or cut taxes while the needs of our residents are growing every single day.”

Jenkins pointed out that the average annual impact of the tax increase is $60 a year adding, “it was the right thing to do and I appreciate you all supporting this decision.”

Public Safety Progress

Another pillar of the speech was continued strides in public safety. The County reported significant declines in crime across all seven-index categories in 2025 compared to 2024:

· Overall crime down 17%

· Violent crime down 25%

· Property crime down 15%

In 2025, compared to 2024, crime is down across the board. All of the seven major index crime categories saw a decline — from violent crimes like murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, to property crimes including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Additionally, Mount Vernon was one of five police departments in New York State to report zero shooting incidents from January through March 2026.

Jenkins thanked Governor Kathy Hochul for her support, as well as the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and all the local municipal departments.

Addressing Housing Affordability

Jenkins highlighted the County’s efforts to approve funding for projects that will create and preserve hundreds of homes across Westchester. These efforts include supportive housing for young people aging out of foster care, expanded opportunities for first-time homebuyers, and the development of safe, modern apartments for families and seniors.

Peekskill – 41 North Division Street: Converting a vacant office building into 22 affordable and supportive housing units, including homes for youth aging out of foster care.

Greenburgh – 175 Winthrop Avenue and 14 Payne Street: Building nine single-family homes for first-time homebuyers.

Ossining – 80 Main Street: Bringing 25 long-vacant units back online as affordable housing.

Tarrytown – Franklin Courts Apartments: Rehabilitating 70 existing public housing units and adding 20 new ones.

White Plains – 19 Greenridge Avenue: Converting an office building into six new residential units.

Croton-on-Hudson – 1–3 Croton Point Avenue: Developing 100 homeownership units for first-time buyers.

Bedford – 12 McLain Street: Creating four new affordable homes for first-time homeowners.

Yonkers – 632–636 South Broadway: Constructing 160 new rental units for families.

Mental Health and Human Services

Also highlighted was the County’s continued prioritization of care for residents facing some of life’s most difficult challenges – those who are struggling, vulnerable, or seeking a second chance. During the speech, one such initiative highlighted was the County’s Lives Forward Program, a partnership between the Department of Community Mental Health and the Department of Correction. The Program provides training for justice-involved individuals living with mental health and substance use challenges, preparing them to become dual-certified peer counselors. Since its launch, multiple cohorts have graduated, with participants moving into meaningful roles supporting others on their path to recovery.

Among those graduates is Alfredo Roldan, who, after overcoming significant personal challenges, successfully completed the program, passed New York State certification exams, and now serves as a peer counselor with Family Services of Westchester. His journey reflects the Program’s impact and the broader potential for recovery and reintegration.

The Westchester County Mental Health Safety Net Clinic was showcased, restoring the County’s direct role in providing outpatient mental health services for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The County also expanded outreach and awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a free, confidential, 24/7 resource, through partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and the Department of Public Works and Transportation.

Jenkins said: “Government is measured by whether we are willing to help people rebuild their lives. This is what progress looks like.”

Economic Growth and Workforce Development

Underscored was also the County’s commitment to small businesses. Over the past five years, the County’s MWBE initiatives have facilitated more than $250 million in contracts, expanding opportunity across Westchester.

The County is investing in its workforce through initiatives like Connect Westchester and County-wide job fairs, connecting residents directly to employers. Programs like the Element 46 Tech Accelerator are supporting entrepreneurs as they launch and grow in Westchester.

Westchester also secured an approximately $820,000, three-year grant from The Taft Foundation to launch the Partnership for Inclusive Internships Program with The Arc Westchester Foundation and AHRC New York City, expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The County continues to strengthen its partnership with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), building a direct pipeline from education to employment in high-growth fields like engineering, AI and quantum computing. A new degree completion program with RPI and SUNY Westchester Community College allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree without ever leaving Westchester.

Jenkins said: “Let me be clear – while we are proud to partner with globally respected institutions like RPI, we are equally proud that we already have outstanding colleges and universities right here in Westchester that are shaping futures every single day. Institutions like Pace University, Mercy University, Iona University, Sarah Lawrence College, Purchase College and SUNY Westchester Community College are producing talent, driving innovation, and opening doors of opportunity for students across our County. Westchester is not waiting for the future to arrive – we are educating it right now.”

Sustainability and Infrastructure

Westchester County’s recently released Waste Reduction Study underscores the County’s leadership in sustainability while outlining a path for continued progress.

With a recycling rate exceeding 50%—well above the state average—and strong infrastructure already in place, including material recovery facilities and food scrap and yard waste programs, the County has built a solid foundation. Now, it is setting its sights on New York State’s goal of an 85% recycling rate by 2050.

Jenkins also reaffirmed the County’s position on energy policy. Jenkins said: “Restarting the Indian Point Energy Center is not welcome in Westchester County… We do not need it – and we do not want it.”

Welcoming the Lenape People

During the speech, Jenkins also announced that the Lenape Nation will be housed at the Ward House in Tuckahoe. While the newly purchased property still needs to undergo considerable renovation, Jenkins says it only makes sense to have the original occupants of the land return.

Jenkins said: “But also, as we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, we need to take a moment – not just to celebrate – but to reflect. Because our story as a country didn’t begin 250 years ago. It began long before that – with the people who first called this land home, long before the clock on those 250 years ever started.”

And it’s in that spirit of reflection and recognition that, earlier this year, Westchester County took an important step forward by purchasing the historic Ward House in Tuckahoe. On March 16, 1777, a violent clash between Patriots and Loyalists left Captain Samuel Crawford mortally wounded next to the home. His body was never returned, taken to a British prison, but his legacy endures.

Jenkins said: “While that is an important part of our history, the land, and who lived on that land is also an important part of our history. And now, Westchester County is taking a step to help the Lenape people return home to Westchester County.”

Transportation and Innovation

Emphasizing that we now “live on our phones,” Jenkins applauded the advancements with contactless OMNY payments on Bee-Line buses, along with solar-powered bus stop lighting and a $3 million dollar zero-emission micro transit pilot.

Jenkins also highlighted the County’s work at Westchester County Airport (HPN), moving forward with long-overdue improvements to its airport terminal to better meet the needs of travelers. The current terminal no longer meets basic expectations, and the County is addressing these challenges directly. To lead the project, the County selected HNTB, a nationally recognized leader in airport planning and design, while maintaining full County ownership and operational control. Jenkins emphasized that this effort is focused on modernization—not expansion.

Consumer Protection

Jenkins underscored his commitment to responsive government by making County services easier to access and easier to navigate. The Department of Consumer Protection is now offering office hours by appointment to better serve residents and contractors seeking assistance. This new option allows individuals to schedule time for one-on-one guidance on matters such as contractor license applications, document review and other consumer protection services. Appointments can be made online, through links provided in contractor license materials or by calling the office directly.

Jenkins said: “This is about meeting people where they are—providing personalized service, reducing delays and helping applicants move through the process more efficiently.”

Health

Jenkins also took the time to highlight legislation he is pushing that would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices designed to look like everyday items such as highlighters, pens, USB drives, toys, drink containers and backpacks.

The proposed law would ban the sale or transfer of these deceptive devices, establish escalating fines for violations, and authorize the Westchester County Board of Health to enforce the measure.

Rev 250

Jenkins took the time to highlight that history will be coming to life this summer in a powerful and unforgettable way. For a limited time, Westchester will be showcasing one of the most significant documents in American history – the Holt Broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence.

The document is currently awaiting a special box for its transport and display, and then will go on loan and on public display at the Neuberger Museum of Art at SUNY Purchase. This rare printing is one of the earliest surviving versions of the Declaration, produced in July 1776 to share the news of independence across the colonies.

Beginning this summer and continuing through the end of the year, residents, families and students will have the opportunity to experience this extraordinary piece of history up close.

It is more than an exhibit—it is a moment. A chance to stand in front of the very words that helped shape our nation, right here in Westchester County.

Closing Message

Jenkins closed his address by returning to the central theme of his administration.

He said: “If anyone asks what is the State of our County—tell them it is not found in a report, a spreadsheet or a speech… The State of our County is our people… your struggles, your resilience, your hopes—and your voices.

“The State of our County is strong. The State of our County is hopeful. And the State of our County is you.”

He called on residents to move forward together—with courage, with compassion, and with confidence in what can be built side by side.

In a moment that brought both pride and a sense of summer nostalgia into the room, Jenkins closed by looking ahead to something generations of Westchester families hold dear—the reopening of the iconic Dragon Coaster at Playland Park this summer.

“I’ll meet you at the Dragon Coaster,” he said—ending the night on a note of optimism, tradition and the shared experiences that continue to define Westchester County.

State of the County Video Series

***Video 1 – Year in Review***

***Video 2 – Real People, Real Impact***

***Video 3 – Preserving Our Past, Inspiring Our Future***

***Video 4 – The Historic Ward House Welcomes the Lenape People***

***Video 5 – Modernizing HPN***

***Video 6 – Meet me at the Dragon Coaster***