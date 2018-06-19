COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER STATEMENT ON SEPARATING CHILDREN FROM PARENTS AT THE BORDER

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER STATEMENT ON THE MISTREATMENT OF IMMIGRANT FAMILIES AT THE BORDER

“Like many Westchester residents I am heartbroken and outraged over the mistreatment of immigrant families at the border – especially the children who are being separated from their parents.

While we, as a County, are committed to tolerance, transparency and keeping families together – this Country currently is not.

Earlier we were informed that some of these children, who are being ripped from their families, are being placed in facilities in Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Yonkers. They do not belong here – they belong with their mothers and fathers.

I am calling on the Federal Government to halt this practice of breaking up families and ripping children away from those who love them immediately.

I applaud Governor Andrew Cuomo for taking this matter to the Courts for redress. Let us all remember that Westchester County, along with New York State and the United States, was built on the backs on immigrants. They are part of the fabric of our home and they deserve to be treated humanly.”