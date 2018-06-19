WPCNR VIDEOS OF THE DAY: White Plains Bus Company Acquires 5 Electric School Buses to Begin Service to WP Schools in Fall — At No Cost to the School District. Prototype Purrs at Ridgeway School.

Watch First White Plains Students get first tour of the Electric School Bus Here:

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. June 19, 2018:

A prototype of one of 5 electric school buses to be delivered in about two weeks to the White Plains Bus Company, was introduced at Ridgeway School in White Plains this morning.

Dr. Joseph Ricca said the 5 eLion manufactured electric school buses would be in service this fall. The buses have a range of 65,100,125 abd 155 miles. Each carries 4 large batteries under the chassis of the bus which deliver 400 volts of power to run the bus.

According to a technical specialist, the bus eliminates the standard stick shift transmission, and runs like an automatic. It accelerates power smoothly to drive in snowy conditions when extra power is needed.

The costs of the buses (approximately $250,000 to $300,000 each) and maintenance will operate the buses and pay the energy (electric charging cost during the school year. The buses were purchased from The Lion Electric Company by a consortium of National Express, Con Edison,NYSERDA, and First Priority Greenfleet.

First Priority GreenFleet is Lion’s dealer in California, New York and New Jersey. Alex Cherepakhove, CEO of First Priority said: “We have helped many school districts secure grants and deployed more electric school buses in the United States than the rest of the industry combined, supported by the largest independent commericial electric vehicle service organization in the country.”

WPCNR asked several officials where the money came from to purchase the buses, but they did make clear how much of the approximate $1.25 Million to $1.5 Million cost of the 5 buses was covered by the consortium that participated in supplying the buses to the White Plains Bus Company

Lion has supplied 150 all-electric school buses in the last two years across the country.