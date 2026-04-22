APRIL 22–CITY INTRODUCES $230.3 MILLION BUDGET UP 1.1 MILLION. PROPERTY TAX RATE/1000–$257.64 :

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Mayor Justin Brasch, introduced his first City Budget for 2026-27 fiscal year last night.

You can view the complete new city budget at

https://www.cityofwhiteplains.com/DocumentCenter/View/12169/2026-2027-Proposed-Budget

The City of White Plains introduced Mayor Justin Brasch’s first prepared city budget, increasing the the budget to $230.3 million raising the property tax by 2.9% per/1,000 of assessed value tax rate to $257.64/1,000 dollars of assessed value (up from 250.27). In his budget message in the printed budget book, Mr. Arnett noted “the 2026-27 proposed real property tax is increasing by 1.65%. The levy as proposed is actually $930,196 less than the maximum increase allowed by the NYS tax cap formula and allows the city to maintain a rollover amount of $930,196 future years. The Tax Levy of $707.7 million represents 31% of total General Fund REVENUES.

The budget has gone up 10.8 Million dollars (4.9%), Budget Director James Arnett said in part because of an 11% increase in Police and Fire pensions and a 11% % pension increase in non-uniformed employees, a cash impact of $2.2 Million dollars. He noted this is a continued concern in future years.

The property tax impact on a White Plains home assessed at 13,5 thousand dollars assessed value is a $99 increase.

The impact on a home assessed at 16,125 thousand dollars raises that property tax, ($8,070 this present tax year) to $8,308 in 2026-27.

The City Sales Tax is calculated to bring in $62 Million in 2026-27, after what appears at this time to be a record year, see chart below.

The Assessment Roll (below) in 2027 has declined 1.26%, Mr. Arnett explained due to negative office space rental declines, a partial pilot going to a full Payment in Lieu of Taxes, tax refunds and a new PILOT. The total decline in assessments is $3.5 million

There are no cuts in services.

The complete budget book may be viewed online at www.cityofwhiteplains.gov and going to Budget documents.