White Plains to Add BURBIO a calendar that is Synchronized for City and Town Events and is “APP FRIENDLY”

WPCNR CITY HALL DOINGS. From the City of White Plains. (Edited) January 23, 2018:

The City of White Plains announced today it is partnering with Burbio, a free online platform that aggregates community events into a central calendar resource.

Burbio will publish a weekly listing of events happening in White Plains. Individuals can seamlessly integrate Burbio into their lives by synching it with their personal calendars, such as Google Calendar or iCalendar. Once users add events to their calendars, Burbio automatically sends updates if event details, such as location or time, change.

Burbio makes it easy to find local events in White Plains. Residents personalize the events they see by subscribing to calendars published by local businesses, community groups, not-for-profits, and the City.

The City plans to use Burbio to publicize dates for Common Council meetings, city-sponsored events, and meetings of city boards and commissions.

(Editor’s Note: use of the Burbio tool is free to the city and to residents, businesses, city hall says, pay a small fee, according to the Burbio website.)

“We all lead busy lives,” said Mayor Tom Roach. “Between the school calendar, the kids’ extra-curricular activities, family obligations, and work meetings, it’s challenging to just keep track of it all – and that’s without even adding in City events, business events, and the many interesting programs and activities sponsored by our community-based organizations.

Enter Burbio: The calendar tool for the modern citizen. Simply identify the calendars you want to follow and Burbio will do the work for you, providing concise information about upcoming events in our community.”

Not-for-profits and businesses in White Plains stand to benefit from Burbio’s power to promote their events. Getting started is easy: White Plains Not-for-profit profit organizations and businesses interested in participating in Burbio should contact groupsupport@burbio.com. Burbio lists not-for-profit events for free.

Business can promote their events for a small fee.

The White Plains BID will be offering Burbio’s business events program to its members. “The White Plains BID is pleased to partner with the City of White Plains and Burbio to streamline and highlight the diverse events happening in downtown White Plains,” said Brittany Brandwein, Director of Events & Promotions for the White Plains Business Improvement District.

APP-FRIENDLY

White Plains residents can access their Burbio accounts via the website or mobile app (offered for both Apple and android phones).

Additionally, events posted on Burbio are optimized for Google Searches, and Burbio is enabled with Amazon’s voice-commanded Alexa tool. It is also easy to synch Burbio with social media accounts.

John Ravtiz, Executive Vice President/COO of the Business Council of Westchester said,

“One of the top priorities of The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) is to help spread the word about the incredible things that are happening on a daily basis in our cities. Using the tools that Burbio, a BCW member, has created will help White Plains and numerous organizations and businesses in the city to list and promote their activities and to make sure that the public has the most updated user friendly calendar of events available. The BCW thanks Mayor Roach for continuing to think outside of the box to bring awareness to all the strengths of the City of White Plains.”

Burbio was founded in 2014 by Westchester residents Julie and Dennis Roche. The company is headquartered just a few miles away, in Pelham. A total of over 125 communities, including Yonkers, New Rochelle, Stamford, CT, and Norwalk, CT, have already adopted Burbio; and the reviews have been highly positive.