Route 119 Tarrytown Complete Streets Designers Want Your Suggestions

From Dan Gould, NELSONNYGAARD January 23, 2018:

Dear Route 119 Collegues:

We’re glad residents, developers and government officials joined together last week to provide their insights at the study’s first round of public meetings (January 13).

If you or people you know weren’t able to attend, or you remembered something after you left, use the following online map to tell us what’s on your mind regarding Route 119:

http://wikimapping.com/wikimap/Route-119-Complete-Street.html

The wikimap will remain open until Feb 9.The public input, both in-person and online, will help guide the Steering Committee and the consultants we hired, Nelson\Nygaard, in developing proposals to improve the safety and efficiency of this crucial corridor.

Want some additional context? The meeting materials have been posted to the project’s website.Display Boards:https://rt119complete.org/docs/route-119-complete-street_january-meeting_boards.pdf



Presentation of January 13 (VIDEO):

https://rt119complete.org/docs/route-119-complete-street_january-meeting_presentation.pdf

A tweet about the online participation process:

https://twitter.com/rt119complete/status/955506913868906496

Please forward this to friends as well as government and civic email lists,

retweet, etc.

Sincerely,

–Dan

Project Coordinator