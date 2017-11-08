Ron McCurdy’s LANGSTON HUGHES PROJECT

Saturday, November 18 @ 8pm

White Plains Performing Arts Center

White Plains Performing Arts Center is proud to present Ron McCurdy’s LANGSTON HUGHES PROJECT on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 pm.

A joyous celebration of music, spoken word and visuals, The Langston Hughes Project is performed by the impressively versatile Dr. Ron McCurdy (as narrator and on trumpet) and his talented group of musicians (on piano, bass and drums) who make heads bob, fingers snap and feet tap throughout.

This soundtrack of the 60s has a message that resonates as strongly today as ever.

The Langston Hughes Project is a multimedia concert performance of Langston Hughes’s kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite Ask Your Mama which was his homage in verse and music to the struggle for artistic and social freedom at home and abroad at the beginning of the 1960s. It is a twelve-part epic poem which was scored with musical cues drawn from blues and Dixieland, gospel songs, boogie woogie, bebop and progressive jazz, Latin “cha cha” and Afro-Cuban mambo music, German lieder, Jewish liturgy, West Indian calypso, and African drumming — a creative masterwork left unperformed at the time of his death in 1967.

Ron McCurdy’s LANGSTON HUGHES PROJECT will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 pm. White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue and Main Street in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. Tickets start at $27. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com