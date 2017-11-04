White Plains Recreation and Parks November Festivities

|
YOUTH -boys and girls
Recreation Basketball League -Youth
Registration Deadline: November 18
Teams practice one day a week for 1 hour in the evening. Most games are held on Saturdays. Weekday games for 7-10th graders. Basketball sneakers and shorts are required. League play is determined by grades and is gender specific. Practices begin the week of December 11. Games start in January.
VOLUNTEER COACHES ARE NEEDED. If interested, please call 914.422.1363.
Boys & Girls, 3rd – 10th Grades
Registration Deadline - Saturday, November 18th
Register now for Winter programs beginning in January 2018 while space is still available!!
Pre-School Programs
Arts & Crafts Sticky Fingers
Ages 3 – 5
Mondays, 12:45 – 1:45 pm
Little Playmates
Ages 18 months – 2 years
Wednesdays & Fridays, 9:30 am
Playgroup
Ages 18 months – 2 years
Tuesdays, 1:30 pm
Pre-Ballet
Ages 4 – 6
Thursdays, 4:30 & 5:30 pm
Smart Start Sports
Ages 2 – 4
Saturdays, 9 & 10 am
Youth Programs
Ballet & Jazz
Grades 1 – 5
Tuesdays, 5:30 pm
My Art Treasure
Grades 1 – 4
Wednesdays, 4:30 pm
Adult Fitness Programs- Ages 18 & older
Yoga (Open Level)
Saturdays, 9 am
Gentle Yoga
Saturdays, 10:45 am
Fat Burning Pilates
Mondays & Thursdays, (begins Nov. 13th), 6:45 pm
EBERSOLE ICE RINK OPEN FOR THE SEASON!!
Weekend Public Skating Schedule:
Friday Night Skate @ 8-10 PM
Saturdays, @ 1:45-4:15 PM
Sundays,
Adults Only @ 8:30-10:15 AM
Public @ 1:15 – 3:45 PM
LEARN TO SKATE PROGRAM
Group instruction will be offered in three, 6 – week sessions. Class times vary based upon age/level. IN PERSON REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AT RECREATION AND PARKS, 85 GEDNEY WAY.
Fee per session: $120
Session 2: December 8 – January 28
Session 3: February 2 – March 18
Active Older Adults
Veteran’s Luncheon
Thursday, November 9
11:30 am – 1 pm
Thanksgiving Luncheon
Tuesday, November 21
11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Yonkers Raceway
Wednesday, November 29
10:30 am – 4:30 pm
For more info please call 914.422.1423
SPECIAL EVENTS
Veteran’s Day Ceremony – Sat., November 11, 10:30 am
Ceremony will be held on the front steps of City Hall, 255 Main Street.
Santa’s Mailbox - November 20 – December 17
Write your special holiday list, place it in an envelope addressed to SANTA, NORTH POLE, and place it in the special Santa mail box on the steps of City Hall. Remember to include your return address! No stamp needed. City Hall Steps -255 Main Street.
City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights – Tree Lighting
Sunday, December 3, 4 – 6 pmCourt Street (b’tween Main St and Martine Ave.)
Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season as the Mayor lights the City’s holiday tree. Carolers, music, refreshments and visits with Santa will follow. Snow date: Tuesday, December 5