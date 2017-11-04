White Plains Recreation and Parks November Festivities

YOUTH -boys and girls Recreation Basketball League -Youth Registration Deadline: November 18 Teams practice one day a week for 1 hour in the evening. Most games are held on Saturdays. Weekday games for 7-10th graders. Basketball sneakers and shorts are required. League play is determined by grades and is gender specific. Practices begin the week of December 11. Games start in January. VOLUNTEER COACHES ARE NEEDED. If interested, please call 914.422.1363. Boys & Girls, 3rd – 10th Grades Registration Deadline - Saturday, November 18th Register now for Winter programs beginning in January 2018 while space is still available!! Pre-School Programs Arts & Crafts Sticky Fingers Ages 3 – 5 Mondays, 12:45 – 1:45 pm Little Playmates Ages 18 months – 2 years Wednesdays & Fridays, 9:30 am Playgroup Ages 18 months – 2 years Tuesdays, 1:30 pm Pre-Ballet Ages 4 – 6 Thursdays, 4:30 & 5:30 pm Smart Start Sports Ages 2 – 4 Saturdays, 9 & 10 am Youth Programs Ballet & Jazz Grades 1 – 5 Tuesdays, 5:30 pm My Art Treasure Grades 1 – 4 Wednesdays, 4:30 pm Adult Fitness Programs- Ages 18 & older Yoga (Open Level) Saturdays, 9 am Gentle Yoga Saturdays, 10:45 am Fat Burning Pilates Mondays & Thursdays, (begins Nov. 13th), 6:45 pm EBERSOLE ICE RINK OPEN FOR THE SEASON!! Weekend Public Skating Schedule: Friday Night Skate @ 8-10 PM Saturdays, @ 1:45-4:15 PM Sundays, Adults Only @ 8:30-10:15 AM Public @ 1:15 – 3:45 PM LEARN TO SKATE PROGRAM Group instruction will be offered in three, 6 – week sessions. Class times vary based upon age/level. IN PERSON REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AT RECREATION AND PARKS, 85 GEDNEY WAY. Fee per session: $120 Session 2: December 8 – January 28 Session 3: February 2 – March 18 Active Older Adults

Veteran’s Luncheon

Thursday, November 9

11:30 am – 1 pm Thanksgiving Luncheon

Tuesday, November 21

11:30 am – 1:30 pm Yonkers Raceway

Wednesday, November 29

10:30 am – 4:30 pm For more info please call 914.422.1423 SPECIAL EVENTS Veteran’s Day Ceremony – Sat., November 11, 10:30 am Ceremony will be held on the front steps of City Hall, 255 Main Street. Santa’s Mailbox - November 20 – December 17 Write your special holiday list, place it in an envelope addressed to SANTA, NORTH POLE, and place it in the special Santa mail box on the steps of City Hall. Remember to include your return address! No stamp needed. City Hall Steps -255 Main Street. City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights – Tree Lighting Sunday, December 3, 4 – 6 pmCourt Street (b’tween Main St and Martine Ave.) Celebrate the sights and sounds of the season as the Mayor lights the City’s holiday tree. Carolers, music, refreshments and visits with Santa will follow. Snow date: Tuesday, December 5