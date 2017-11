WHITE PLAINS WEEK for 11-3 is on youtube…

here’s the link

posting to www.whiteplainsweek.com now.

PETER KATZ, JOHN BAILEY, JIM BENEROFE

$15 MILLION SHORTFALL ALREADY MADE UP BY RED HOT COUNTY SALES TAX DOLLARS AFTER 9 MONTHS–NO NEED TO LEASE THE AIRPORT

ASTORINO AND LATIMER–DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME

LATIMER PAYS HIS PARKING TICKETS

ANOTHER EPISODE OF TRUMP THE PRESIDENT WITH PETER KATZ

SECRECY SURROUNDS TRANSIT DISTRICT INTERESTED PARTIES

PAULINE OLIVA–AN HISTORIC RETROSPECTIVE