THE NEW GOVERNOR MARIO M. CUOMO BRIDGE IS NOW OPEN EAST-WEST. VIDEO FROM THE GOVERNOR

From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Office. October 7, 2017:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday evening that all traffic is now traveling on the first span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, weeks earlier than planned. The iconic twin-span cable-stayed crossing opened to Rockland-bound traffic in late August.

VIDEO of a time lapse is available CLICK: here.

The last cars crossing the Tappan Zee Bridge is available on YouTube(CLICK) here and in TV Quality (h264 format) (CLICK:) here.

All four lanes of Westchester-bound traffic have officially shifted to the first span this evening, just a few weeks after the Governor announced the opening of the first span for Rockland-bound drivers.

Traffic on the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) will consist of four lanes in each direction on the first span, separated by a concrete barrier.

This will allow design-builder Tappan Zee Constructors to demolish the landings of the old bridge, which occupy the same footprint of the second span, and connect the second span to land. When completed, drivers will reap the full benefits of the 3.1-mile twin-span, which will include:

Eight general traffic lanes;

Four breakdown and emergency lanes;

Space for future bus rapid transit and commuter rail;

A bicycle and walking path with six unique viewing areas; and

Cashless tolling.

The original Tappan Zee Bridge, linking Rockland and Westchester, opened in December 1955 and there are now more than 140,000 vehicles crossing it daily.