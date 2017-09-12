WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. September 12, 2017:
With 80% of White Plains Election Districts Reporting, Mayor Thomas M. Roach turned aside the primary challenge of Councilwoman Milagrose Lecuona, securing the Democratic Party line by a 3 to 1 margin. As of 11:15 the figures were:
|Office
|MAYOR – WHITE PLAINS
|PARTY
|35 Districts out of 46 Reporting (76)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|THOMAS M ROACH JR
|2,111
|73%
|DEM
|MILAGROS LECUONA
|785
|27%
|Office Totals
|2,896
|100%
|Office
|COUNCILMAN – WHITE PLAINS
|VOTE-FOR-THREE
|PARTY
|35 Districts out of 46 Reporting (76)%
|Votes
|Percent
|DEM
|SAAD T SIDDIQUI
|965
|12%
|DEM
|MICHAEL KRAVER
|1,243
|16%
|DEM
|JOHN M MARTIN
|1,602
|20%
|DEM
|ALAN D GOLDMAN
|1,108
|14%
|DEM
|JUSTIN C BRASCH
|1,453
|18%
|DEM
|JOHN B KIRKPATRICK
|1,590
|20%
|Office Totals
|7,961
|100%
Roach’s Democratic Party nominated running mates, John Martin, John Kirkpatrick and Justin Brasch appear to have defeated challengers Goldman, Kraver and Siddiqui, with Kraver being the closest candidate to securing a Democratic Party line.
If these results finish, Mr. Siddiqui and Mr. Kraver will not be on the ballot in November, while Mr. Goldman with the Republican nomination for Council, along with Cass Cibelli and a third candidate.
Milagros Lequona is also on the Republican Ticket as Candidate for Mayor.