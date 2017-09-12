WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. September 12, 2017:

With 80% of White Plains Election Districts Reporting, Mayor Thomas M. Roach turned aside the primary challenge of Councilwoman Milagrose Lecuona, securing the Democratic Party line by a 3 to 1 margin. As of 11:15 the figures were:

Office MAYOR – WHITE PLAINS PARTY 35 Districts out of 46 Reporting (76)% Votes Percent DEM THOMAS M ROACH JR 2,111 73% DEM MILAGROS LECUONA 785 27% Office Totals 2,896 100% Office COUNCILMAN – WHITE PLAINS VOTE-FOR-THREE PARTY 35 Districts out of 46 Reporting (76)% Votes Percent DEM SAAD T SIDDIQUI 965 12% DEM MICHAEL KRAVER 1,243 16% DEM JOHN M MARTIN 1,602 20% DEM ALAN D GOLDMAN 1,108 14% DEM JUSTIN C BRASCH 1,453 18% DEM JOHN B KIRKPATRICK 1,590 20% Office Totals 7,961 100%

Roach’s Democratic Party nominated running mates, John Martin, John Kirkpatrick and Justin Brasch appear to have defeated challengers Goldman, Kraver and Siddiqui, with Kraver being the closest candidate to securing a Democratic Party line.

If these results finish, Mr. Siddiqui and Mr. Kraver will not be on the ballot in November, while Mr. Goldman with the Republican nomination for Council, along with Cass Cibelli and a third candidate.

Milagros Lequona is also on the Republican Ticket as Candidate for Mayor.