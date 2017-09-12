4 Named to Be Inducted into the White Plains High School Hall of Fame

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District. September 12, 2017:

Four White Plains High School graduates have been selected for induction into the school’s Hall of Fame this fall.

The Hall of Fame pays tribute to White PlainsHigh School alumni/ae who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and/or have significantly and positively impacted the lives of others.

The 2017 inductees are: Ralph Waite, ’46, award-winning stage, film and TV actor (posthumous), Dr. Robert L. Johnson, ’64, internationally recognized expert on adolescent health matters and Dean of the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Georgia Kacandes, ’77, producer of award-winning movies, David Levy, ‘80, President of Turner Broadcasting,

The honorees will visit the High School on Wednesday, November 15 and will meet with students during the day. The Induction Ceremony will take place in the Media Center at 3pm and will be followed by a reception. The public is invited.

This is the eighteenth class of distinguished alumni/ae selected since the Hall of Fame was established in 1996, bringing the total number of inductees to 78. It is estimated that more

than 30,000 students have graduated from White Plains High School in its 121 years of continuous operation.

The inductees were selected by a committee of representatives of civic and school groups from nominations submitted by the public. New nominations are welcomed each year.

More information available at whiteplainspublicschools.org, “District Info”.