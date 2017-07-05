The Common Council Meets To Push Developments Forward.No FASNY Hearing. Summary of 17-18 Budget Publishes New Salaries

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. JULY 5, 2017:

The White Plains Common Council meets this evening at City Hall, 255 Main Street, 7:30 PM, preceded by “Citizens to be Heard” at 7.

A series of routine procedures and resolutions are on the agenda, with at this time, no hearing on the French American School of New York matter on the agenda.

The evening will begin with an honoring of Eagle Scouts Akiva Grimaldi, Troop 613 and Henry Roach (son of Mayor Roach) in a Recognition segment for the boys earning the rank of Eagle Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America.

Two nephews of mine obtained this rank in Pennsylvania and it is hard to achieve. This is what you as a Scout have to do to earn the rank of Eagle Scout:

After the Recognition Ceremony, the Common Council will pass bond issues for $1.3 Million for rehabilitation of city streets, and $606,000 to improve parking structures, and $1.7 Million for Rolling Stock, and $381,000 for acquisition of fire fighting apparatus.

New Developments will continue to make progress towards their start dates:

The Council will schedule a public hearing on the Westchester Avenue Saber White Plains mixed use commercial/residential project for August 7.

The White Plains Mall proposal rezoning for its residential, mixed use and new Transit District zoning will have a public hearing scheduled for August 7.

The Salvation Army expansion, long-planned for 16 Sterling Avenue will have its site plan extended for another year to renovate an existing building.

The site plan of the Esplanade conversion “repurposing” to a rental residence will be extend for another year.

On the jobs front, the Council will approve funds for the training of fire fighters as Certified First Responders.

The Council will apply to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for funds to pay for Clean Energy projects through the Clean Energy Communities program.

The Summary of the Approved 2017-18 City Budget will be officially made available.

That summary now online on the City website, reports the average 1.5% increases in salaries that city commissioners and appointed officials receive, position by position in 2017-2018.

Previously when a budget was approved in May, the raises were approved in executive session and available after the executive session.

This year that procedure was not done and the salaries in the proposed budget in April were the 2016-17 salaries not the planned-for-raises.

The Mayor’s salary remains the same in fiscal year 2017-18, (beginning July 1) as do the salaries of the Common Council President and Common Council members.

Mayor: $153,265

Common Council President: $38,97

Common Council Member: $36,471

New Salaries Appointed Officials:

Assessor : $141,000, previously, $138,848

Commissioner of Building: $157,000 previously $154,699

Deputy Commissioner of Building: $139,800, previously $137,754

City Clerk: $112,10, previously $110,422

Corporation Counsel: $208,000, previously, $205,688

Chief Deputy Corporation Counsel: $172,700, (position unfilled)

Deputy Corporation Counsel: $170,000, previously, $165,086

Commissioner of Finance: $166,500, previously, $163,993

Deputy Commissioner of Finance: $143,700, previously, $141,580

Chief Information Officer: $144,300, previously, $142,126

Library Director:$156,500, previously,$154,152

Personnel Officer: $165,300, previously, $162,899

Deputy Personnel Officer: $101,400, previously, $99,829

Physician: $54,900, previously, $54,118

Commissioner of Parking: $163,200, previously, $160,713

Deputy Commissioner of Parking I: $133,900, (Previously $133,981, presumed vacant at present time)

Deputy Commissioner of Parking II: $143,200, previously $141,033

Commissioner of Planning: $151,000, previously, 147,175

Deputy Commissioner of Planning: $135,000, previously $132,965

Commissioner of Public Safety: $196,000, previously, $192,955

Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety: $185,700, previously, $182,700

Commissioner of Public Works: $180,300, previously, $177,625

Deputy Commissioner of Public Works I: $153,000, previously, $150,874

Deputy Commissioner of Public Works II: $139,300, previously, $137,207

Commissioner of Purchase: $121,400, previously, $121,354