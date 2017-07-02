Remembering the Eternal Earhart: Lost at Sea 80 Years Ago Today

WPCNR THE HIGH AND THE MIGHTY. July 2, 2017:

There were no stories that I could find in the area papers on Amelia Earhart, the most accomplished woman pilot of all time who was lost at sea on July 2, 1937.

No remembrances accounting her accomplishments. Her advocacy for women’s rights. Her multi-talents. Her own courage, and building respect for women’s abilities and inspiring millions of women and men with her aviation “firsts”.

June 17-18, 1928 – First woman to fly across the Atlantic (as a passenger); 20hrs 40min (Fokker F7, Friendship)

Fall 1928 – Published book, 20 Hours 40 Minutes , toured, and lectured; became aviation editor of Cosmopolitan magazine

August 1929 – Placed third in the First Women's Air Derby, also known as the Powder Puff Derby; upgraded from her Avian to a Lockheed Vega

May 20-21, 1932 – First woman to fly solo across the Atlantic; 14 hrs 56 min (it was also the 5th anniversary of Lindberg's Atlantic flight; awarded National Geographic Society's gold medal from President Herbert Hoover; Congress awarded her the Distinguished Flying Cross; wrote The Fun of It about her journey

August 24-25, 1932 – First woman to fly solo nonstop coast to coast; set women’s nonstop transcontinental speed record, flying 2,447.8 miles in 19hrs 5min

July 7-8, 1933 – Broke her previous transcontinental speed record by making the same flight in 17hrs 7min

April l9 – 20, 1935 – First person to fly solo from Los Angeles to Mexico City; 13hrs 23min

March 17, 1937 – Amelia and her navigator, Fred Noonan, along with Captain Harry Manning and stunt pilot Paul Mantz, fly the first leg of the trip from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 15 hours and 47 minutes

– Amelia and her navigator, Fred Noonan, along with Captain Harry Manning and stunt pilot Paul Mantz, fly the first leg of the trip from Oakland, California, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 15 hours and 47 minutes June 1, 1937 – Began flight around the world June 1937; first person to fly from the Red Sea to India

Susan Butler, the author of East to the Dawn, (Addison Wesley Publisher) the definitive biography of Amelia published in 1997, 60 years after Amelia’s disappearance on route to Howland Island in the South Pacific: wrote this paragraph describing her contribution to aviation and her ability to inspire the American public. I could not write a better one, so I wanted to share Ms. Butler’s next to last page comment on Amelia’s contributions and hold on us today:

“Amelia came into the public eye because she was an adventurer, but she was more: she was America’s sweetheart. America’s shield.

She did everything better than anyone else—beckoned us on, and set more records, and she did it seemingly effortlessly.

She made us proud to be an American.

Perhaps she was cut down in her prime(39 years of age)—perhaps because she did not quite have time to fulfill her potential, but we can’t let her go.

She is thirty-nine forever. She has become America’s dream woman.”

America needs to remember and be reminded of excellence as demonstrated by Ms. Earhart so poignantly.

The author Susan Butler quotes the epitaph Ms. Earhart wrote for her friend, the pilot Wiley Post, noting that it might have served as Ms. Earhart’s own and I paraphrase it:

“So close was she to her profession that she could not know the sheen on her own wings.”

