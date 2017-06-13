White Plains Teachers Head On the Memorandum of Agreement: “A Fair Contract”

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. June 12, 2017:

The head of the White Plains Teachers Association issued this statement today on the Board of Education approval of the Memorandum of Agreement the Board approved last night on the proposed new contract with the Teachers.

“The agreement is the product of good conversation of the needs and parameters of both the district and the teachers. It is a fair contract.”

WPCNR, asked if the Step Level increases, and automatic extra year of service added for existing 1st year, 2nd and 3rd year teachers affected tenure. She said the step level upgrade did not:

“Contract negotiations have no relationship with tenure. Tenure is a state law and is about being granted due process rights.”

On the effect of the salary negotiations on pensions, Ms. Broderick explained:

“In order for a teacher to retire with full pension benefits, they must have a minimum of 30 years of service at 55. Should a person retire with fewer than 30 years, there is a substantial penalty on the pension payout. Once a teacher reaches 62, the penalty on the pension is lifted as the payout is determined by years of service. The payout is determined by your Final average salary (your final 3 years or your highest 5 years), your age, and years of service (2% per year of service to a max of 60% of salary. Tier 5 and Tier 6 are much less. You can look at NYSTRS.org for more information.”

Only the salary portion of our contract negotiations impacts our pension.”