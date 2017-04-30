|
Special Events
StoryWalk
Featured Selection: April 17 – May 19
“What Pet Will I Get?”
By Vanita Oelschlager
Illustrated by Kristin Blackwood
Bryant – Mamaroneck Park, municipal parking available at the Mamaroneck Ave. Lot, 540 Mamaroneck Ave. (behind Dunkin Donuts)
Cherry Blossom Festival
Sunday, May 7th
11:30 am – 5 pm
Turnure Park -Lake St.
Celebrate the beginning of Spring under the newest cherry trees in White Plains. Activities, entertainment, food & music.
Free
Truck Day
Saturday, May 13
10 am – 2 pm
Gillie Recycling Center
Come climb on, honk horns, and learn all about the trucks that keep the City rolling!
FREE
America the Beautiful – Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk
Monday, May 29
Run begins at 8:15 am
Start Line at City Hall/ Main St.
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29th
10 am begins at Church St. and Main St
*View area organizations as they parade from Church St. to the Rural Cemetery on N. Broadway. Memorial Ceremony follows the parade.
FREE Event
Active Older Adults
Active Adult Fitness Pass
Work out, where you want, when you want and how you want! With one membership you get access to fabulous facilities and great programs for one affordable price. Each pass includes: Unlimited outdoor Tennis & Pickle ball play, Lap Swim @ WPHS pool M-F, July 3 – August 11, 8:30 – 9:30 am. Unlimited Outdoor Pool usage, Unlimited use of Ebersole Ice Rink Fall/Winter 2018 and your choice of 3 fitness classes offered in our Spring/Summer Guide.
Botanical Gardens – Chihuly Special Exhibit
Tuesday, May 9
8:45 am – 3:30 pm
Mother’s Day Luncheon
Friday, May 12
11:30 am – 1:30 pm
Meadowlands Cruise/New Jersey with the Upper Class
Tuesday, May 23
9:45 am – 4:30 pm
Yankee Game – Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
Thursday, May 25
10:45 am – 5 pm
Senior Health & Fitness Day
Wednesday, May 31
8:30 am – 4 pm