Special Events StoryWalk Featured Selection: April 17 – May 19 “What Pet Will I Get?” By Vanita Oelschlager Illustrated by Kristin Blackwood Bryant – Mamaroneck Park, municipal parking available at the Mamaroneck Ave. Lot, 540 Mamaroneck Ave. (behind Dunkin Donuts) Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday, May 7th 11:30 am – 5 pm Turnure Park -Lake St. Celebrate the beginning of Spring under the newest cherry trees in White Plains. Activities, entertainment, food & music. Free Truck Day Saturday, May 13 10 am – 2 pm Gillie Recycling Center Come climb on, honk horns, and learn all about the trucks that keep the City rolling! FREE America the Beautiful – Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk Monday, May 29 Run begins at 8:15 am Start Line at City Hall/ Main St. More info & Pre-register, www.wpbid.com/5krunwalk Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 29th 10 am begins at Church St. and Main St *View area organizations as they parade from Church St. to the Rural Cemetery on N. Broadway. Memorial Ceremony follows the parade. FREE Event Active Older Adults Any questions please call 914.422.1423

Active Adult Fitness Pass Work out, where you want, when you want and how you want! With one membership you get access to fabulous facilities and great programs for one affordable price. Each pass includes: Unlimited outdoor Tennis & Pickle ball play, Lap Swim @ WPHS pool M-F, July 3 – August 11, 8:30 – 9:30 am. Unlimited Outdoor Pool usage, Unlimited use of Ebersole Ice Rink Fall/Winter 2018 and your choice of 3 fitness classes offered in our Spring/Summer Guide. Botanical Gardens – Chihuly Special Exhibit Tuesday, May 9 8:45 am – 3:30 pm Mother’s Day Luncheon Friday, May 12 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Meadowlands Cruise/New Jersey with the Upper Class

Tuesday, May 23

9:45 am – 4:30 pm Yankee Game – Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Thursday, May 25

10:45 am – 5 pm

Senior Health & Fitness Day

Wednesday, May 31

8:30 am – 4 pm