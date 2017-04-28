DEMOCRATIC CITY COMMITTEE NOMINATES JOHN MARTIN, JOHN KIRKPATRICK AND JUSTIN BARSCH TO RUN FOR COUNCIL

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. APRIL 28, 2017:

The Democratic Party of White Plains formally announced their Common Council Candidates yesterday at a news conference nominating John Martin and John Kirkpatrick to run run and newcomer Justin Barsch, a lawyer and member of the City Planning Board for a first time run for the Council. Barsch is pictured below at a recent Planning Board meeting.

The three are expected to be primaried in September by Michael Kraver, Alan Goldman and Saad Siddiqui. Milagros Lecuona is expected to challenge Mayor Tom Roach for the Mayoral nomination.