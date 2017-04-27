AMAZED COUNTY DEMOCRATS ARE BACKING GOVERNOR ON INDIAN POINT CLOSURE AND DENYING ASTORINO SEQRA REVIEW SUIT

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. April 27, 2017:

John:

Just read again the statements of the Westchester County Board in your piece – I am amazed at their ignorance and inability (willful?) to understand SEQRA. What they said is EXACTLY what SEQRA is for.

Did you read the Settlement Stipulation (of 1981)?

There is a legal doctrine called “collateral estoppel” – what the County committed to the Stip (following SEQRA) is exactly what they stepped into (they had no choice – it’s the law) 36 years ago – that commitment to follow SEQRA continues until that SEQRA law is repealed.

The Board is estopped from claiming SEQRA does not apply to the decommissioning (of Indian Point) when such a major impact will be 1) an elimination of 35% of the area’s electricity at contracted for rates- the literal economic vitality of this region depends upon that plant; 2) there is no Plan B presented 3) a spike in electricity rates forcing businesses to close and Citizens to leave; 4) etc……

SEQRA is a mandate in this instance – There are also federal concerns. This is truly disgusting that our Bd will evade an environmental law meant to inject public participation in a meaningful and organized fashion. Piece meal does not cut it – that went out with slavery thing.

Dan Seidel

(Attorney,part in the 1981 case)