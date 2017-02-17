Rally in Support of Immigrant Protection Act Passed by County Democratic Legislative Caucus.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Democratic CAUCUS.February 17, 2017:

Majority Leader Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) is the Primary Sponsor of the Immigrant Protection Act. The Act was introduced by the Democratic Caucus on Wednesday, February 8th and referred to the Committees on Public Safety & Social Services, Budget & Appropriations, and Legislation on Monday, February 13th when additional Democratic Legislators agreed to co-sponsor.

Borgia will be speaking at a rally in support of the Act on Monday, February 20th at 12pm in White Plains on the Intersection of Main Street and Mamaroneck Ave.

“In the days since the Immigrant Protection Act was written and introduced, we have seen a huge swell of grassroots support. We worked hard with advocates and experts to make sure we crafted something that will show the ideals that we as a County stand for. At a time in our Nation when divisions run deep, it is encouraging to see so many of my neighbors ban together to say we must pass this bill to help our immigrant brothers and sisters.

“I am looking forward to the continue the legislative process on this Act that is already well underway. I encourage members of the Board from both sides of the aisle to take a hard look at this piece of legislation and work together to pass something that helps ensure the safety of all Westchester County residents.

“We will work hard to make sure all voices are heard during the upcoming committee process and I am eager to speaking with members of the public on Monday about this important piece of legislation.”