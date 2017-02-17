Gedney Association: Appellate Court Decision Irrelevant in Current FASNY-CITY OF WHITE PLAINS SITE PLAN REVIEW

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the Gedney Association. February 17, 2017:

The Gedney Association has released the following statement commenting on The French American School of New York news release sent to WPCNR Thursday afternoon. The Association writes:

“The recent decision by the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court concerns a procedural matter regarding the environmental findings adopted by the City of White Plains more than three years ago in connection with the French-American School of New York (FASNY) project

Even more importantly, this appeal was related to the earlier site plan (Editor’s Note: plan now defunct) review process.

This court decision has absolutely no impact whatsoever on the current site plan that is being reviewed by the Mayor and Common Council, a process that still needs to be completed and will involve a future public hearing that will allow the voices of the community to be heard.

The Gedney Association, representing more than 1,500 local residents, will continue to vigorously oppose FASNY’s ill-conceived plan because this development, if built, will create dangerous and hazardous traffic conditions to drivers, bikers, school children and pedestrians as well as increased response times for emergency service providers. The project will also cause environmental, and economic/quality of life issues that will adversely affect citizens throughout the White Plains area.