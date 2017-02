WPCNR QUILL AND EYESHADE. From the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.February 13, 2017:

Through January the City of White Places earned $30,057,861 in the first part of its fiscal year 2016-17 compared to $29,603,253 the first 7 months of 2015-16. This is a 1.5% increase.

Westchester County started off the first month of 2017 with a .04% increase $44,320,501 compared to $42,552, 505 in January 2016.