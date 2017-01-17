HUDSON VALLEY HOME SALES UP MOST SINCE 2011. WESTCHESTER LEADS WITH MOST SALES, 7.7% GAIN

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. January 17, 2017:

Westchester home sales closed on an upswing for the year 2016. All four counties in the region: Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester sold 24% more homes in 2016 than in 2015. The 18,145 closings for 2016 was the best sales results since the “post-recession recovery” began in 2011.

Westchester lead the other three counties in total sales. Westchester closings through December 31 showed single family home sales were up 8.4%, 6,213 to the 2015 total of 5,731. The average Westchester price was down 2.1% to $818,844.

County Condo sales were up 6.3%,1,398 to the 2015 total of 1,315 selling at an average of $422,723, down 1.4%.

Coops in the county were up 4%, 1,884 to 1,814, and the coop average price was $155,000 up 3.6%.

Two to 4 Family homes were very hot in Westchester County up a robust 15.7% , 626 in 2016 compared to 541 in 2015. The average price of a 2 to 4 Family sale? $429.055 up 2.9%

The Multiple Listing Service comments “All 4 counties have been confronting a tightening inventory situation. Inventory (number of homes for sale), is not quite low enough to stall the market but is low enough to create pressure (on the buyer) for speedier decision making by prospective buyers.”