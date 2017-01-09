GUN SHOW BAN SUPPORTERS RALLY ON STEPS OF MICHAELIAN BUILDING IN 19 DEGREE WEATHER. LEGISLATION PASSES

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. Special to WPCNR from Peter Katz and The Westchester County Board of Legislators January 9, 2017:

Activists calling for a ban on gun shows on property owned by Westchester County, while also calling for an end to gun violence and tighter gun control laws, braved the 19 degree temperature in White Plains Monday evening for a candlelight vigil on the steps of the County Office Building.

Several members of the clergy spoke, along with event organizers. The vigil lasted about a half hour, then the group went inside for the meeting of the Board of Legislators which was expected to pass the ban on gun shows for which the group was calling.

County Executive Rob Astorino, however, was expected to veto the bill in the coming days if it was passed by the legislature. It would then be up to legislators to override the veto. Some legislators attended the vigil. Also seen was Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Paul Feiner. A gun show is scheduled to be held at the Westchester County Center in White Plains later this month.

The County Legislature voted 9-8 to pass the Gun Ban: