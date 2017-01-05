SEAN PICA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR

HUDSON LINK FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

TALKS ABOUT HIS TIME IN PRISON

WHAT IT TAKES TO REHABILITATE A PERSON WHO HAS COMMITTED A SERIOUS CRIME

ON

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

WESTCHESTER’S MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM

This timely presentation of a program recorded previously

may be seen on

www.whiteplainsweek.com

Simply scroll down to the PEOPLE TO BE HEARD programs and look for the Sean Pica program)

ON WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION

at

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Scroll down to PEOPLE TO BE HEARD and go to page 2, and look for Mr. Pica’s picture)