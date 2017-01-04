WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. January 4, 2017:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the impact of potential repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act on health care coverage of New Yorkers and the state budget.

If the repeal of the Affordable Care Act were enacted, an estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose coverage and New York State would experience a direct state budget impact of $3.7 billion and a loss of nearly $600 million of federal funding that goes directly to counties, which they use to help lower property taxes.

“The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Since its implementation, the Affordable Care Act has become a powerful tool to lower the cost of health insurance for local governments and New Yorkers, and it is essential that the federal government does not jeopardize the health and livelihoods of millions of working families.”

The NY State of Health exchange has successfully cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers in half, from 10 percent to 5 percent.

It has also significantly expanded eligibility and access to health coverage, allowing hundreds of thousands of previously uninsured New Yorkers to achieve economic and healthcare security.

Based on current enrollment levels, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would result in over 2.7 million New Yorkers losing health coverage. The estimated number of individuals at risk of losing coverage, based on current enrollment levels, is broken down by counties below:

County Individuals at Risk of Losing Coverage Albany 25,552 Allegany 4,608 Bronx 300,012 Broome 20,231 Cattaraugus 8,310 Cayuga 7,665 Chautauqua 15,270 Chemung 9,160 Chenango 5,184 Clinton 7,787 Columbia 6,827 Cortland 4,606 Delaware 4,461 Dutchess 25,074 Erie 93,403 Essex 3,660 Franklin 5,110 Fulton 6,038 Genesee 5,074 Greene 4,971 Hamilton 522 Herkimer 6,932 Jefferson 10,955 Kings 540,320 Lewis 2,932 Livingston 4,972 Madison 5,861 Monroe 75,512 Montgomery 5,473 Nassau 133,324 New York 218,937 Niagara 21,287 Oneida 24,781 Onondaga 45,682 Ontario 9,355 Orange 37,851 Orleans 4,522 Oswego 12,568 Otsego 5,785 Putnam 7,006 Queens 493,058 Rensselaer 12,540 Richmond 56,882 Rockland 38,526 Saratoga 16,340 Schenectady 16,056 Schoharie 3,079 Schuyler 2,065 Seneca 3,145 St. Lawrence 11,063 Steuben 10,039 Suffolk 152,631 Sullivan 9,668 Tioga 4,560 Tompkins 7,827 Ulster 19,850 Warren 6,796 Washington 6,689 Wayne 9,354 Westchester 91,844 Wyoming 3,700 Yates 2,515 Total 2,715,807





The estimated direct state budget impact of the repeal is $3.7 billion. New York’s counties have been able to use the additional federal Medicaid funding through the Affordable Care Act, which goes to directly to counties and helps to lower property taxes.

A repeal of the Affordable Care Act would result in a total loss of $595 million in funding. A county by county breakdown of the allocated annual funding that each county would lose is available below, based on the most recent year:

County 2016-17 Funding Albany $4,738,862 Allegany $786,300 Broome $3,049,122 Cattaraugus $1,211,333 Cayuga $1,098,606 Chautauqua $2,443,709 Chemung $1,491,573 Chenango $686,373 Clinton $1,292,531 Columbia $833,957 Cortland $786,023 Delaware $666,830 Dutchess $2,974,044 Erie $17,149,148 Essex $400,176 Franklin $681,442 Fulton $879,897 Genesee $691,774 Greene $832,298 Hamilton $68,800 Herkimer $956,261 Jefferson $1,601,068 Lewis $294,378 Livingston $686,242 Madison $842,891 Monroe $13,023,431 Montgomery $797,695 Nassau $17,866,829 Niagara $3,849,704 Oneida $4,169,425 Onondaga $7,871,592 Ontario $1,042,122 Orange $5,021,173 Orleans $667,917 Oswego $2,281,144 Otsego $729,112 Putnam $561,094 Rensselaer $2,307,076 Rockland $3,867,080 St. Lawrence $1,564,073 Saratoga $1,864,638 Schenectady $2,462,377 Schoharie $475,760 Schuyler $312,126 Seneca $369,493 Steuben $1,514,370 Suffolk $18,310,813 Sullivan $1,439,822 Tioga $589,433 Tompkins $1,015,126 Ulster $2,935,566 Warren $787,632 Washington $746,252 Wayne $910,595 Westchester $15,243,258 Wyoming $382,781 Yates $282,426 Upstate Total $162,405,572 New York City Total $433,294,428 New York State Total $595,700,000

George Gresham, President, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said, “New York’s healthcare workers see the positive impact of the Affordable Care Act every day. Our patients are able to access preventative care instead of coming to emergency rooms in states of advanced illness.

Our employers have reduced losses from uncompensated care. Our friends and relatives are relieved of the fear that getting sick equals financial ruin.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act without an adequate replacement would have immediate and devastating consequences for millions of our fellow New Yorkers and for state and local budgets. We applaud Governor Cuomo’s leadership in educating New Yorkers about costs and are proud to stand with him to advocate for the health all New Yorkers,”

Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske said,

“These deeply troubling numbers are only the tip of the iceberg if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. It will also severely harm the hospital community. 27 hospitals across New York State are on a ‘watch list’ for financial stress and many more both public and private face similar fiscal challenges.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act without an immediate and adequate replacement plan will make things dramatically worse for safety net hospitals and the vulnerable communities they serve. I applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership and look forward to working with the bipartisan members of the New York Congressional delegation to ensure that the health care of all New Yorkers is protected.”

Bea Grause, President of the Healthcare Association of New York, said,

“In addition to providing care to those in need, hospitals are major employers in communities all across the state. Repeal of the ACA could have tremendous consequences for the delivery of healthcare and also in terms of jobs and economic activity. It’s imperative that Congress be mindful of this reality. I’m pleased to join the Governor in this important effort to protect New Yorkers.”