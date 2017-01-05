County Will Vote January 9 on Banning Gun Shows From County Property: Boykin

Legislation Labor/Parks/Planning/Housing, and Public Safety & Social Services committees have voted to recommend that the full Board of Legislators hold a vote on ID# 9417, an act amending the Laws of Westchester County to prohibit participation in a gun show on County-owned property. This Act was first proposed by Legislator Ken Jenkins (D-Yonkers) in 2010 and has since been sponsored by every member of the Democratic caucus. This Vote will take place on Monday, January 9th, 7pm, on the 8th Floor of the Westchester County Office Building, 148 Martine Ave. in White Plains. While the bill has moved through the process successfully so far, we need your help to get to the finish line. I believe that the use of County funds and facilities to host a gun show is not in the best interests of the residents of Westchester. A ban on gun shows at the County Center, where one is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, was County policy from 1999-2010. County Executive Astorino lifted the ban upon taking office, and a gun show was held in 2012, but however a subsequent gun show was cancelled following the tragedy that took place in Sandy Hook. The plan for the 2017 show was only made public in the days during the pre-holiday lull even though the show had been scheduled for months. Please contact your friends and family to let them know of this important vote. Make sure everyone you know who supports this cause makes their voice heard by contacting the County Executive and their County Legislator and by attending the vote next Monday. Together, we can say enough is enough and take a strong stand against the proliferation of guns in our community.