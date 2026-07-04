JULY 4— COUNTY: CON EDISON CUT POWER TO YONKERS SEWAGE PLANT AS A POLICY DECISION TO PREVENT INABILITY TO GENERATE FULL POWER DEMAND

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UPDATE ON THE POWER FAILURE AT THE YONKERS SEWAGE TREATMENT SYSTEM

(White Plains, NY) – As of 1:45 p.m., the Yonkers Wastewater Recovery Facility was fully operational after suffering a complete power failure due to the power reductions by Con Edison from the extreme heat.

The New York State Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation has been communicating closely with Westchester and Rockland Counties, New York City and our partner agencies and advises residents in the following communities to

“refrain from swimming or any other activity that involves the full immersion of the body under water at closed beaches. It is safe, however, to engage in other recreational activities which involve partial contact with the water such as boating, kayaking and fishing:”

• Yonkers

• Hastings-on-Hudson

• Dobbs Ferry

• Irvington

• Tarrytown

• Sleepy Hollow

• Briarcliff Manor

Additionally, Phillips Manor Beach Club remains closed until further notice.