APRIL 6 –NY COUNTIES ENDORSE SUBSTANTIAL SEQR REVIEW AND REFORM

Statement from NYSAC Executive Director

Stephen Acquario on SEQRA Reform The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) supports modernizing the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) to address the delays and costs that affect municipalities across New York State seeking to build housing, infrastructure, and community facilities their residents need. New York’s housing and infrastructure projects face some of the longest approval timelines in the nation. Projects can take years longer to complete here than in peer states, increasing costs and delaying critical investments. These delays persist even for projects that consistently have negligible environmental impacts and have already navigated comprehensive local zoning, permitting, and land use review processes. High costs are driven by duplicative reviews, unpredictable timelines, and a process that too often subjects locally-approved projects to years of additional environmental review. Local governments bear the brunt of these delays. Counties and municipalities conduct thorough local land use review, apply local zoning standards, and require compliance with environmental permits—yet projects are frequently stalled for years in state environmental review even after clearing all local hurdles. This undermines local decision-making authority and prevents communities from delivering the housing and infrastructure needed and supported by their residents. Thoughtful SEQRA reform can help counties and municipalities realize meaningful benefits through faster project delivery, reduced costs, and more predictable timelines. Exempting categories of projects with minimal environmental impact—including housing on previously disturbed sites, water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, parks and trails, childcare facilities, and green infrastructure—while maintaining strong environmental protections and full local control over zoning, would empower communities to build what they need. Every dollar saved and every month of delay eliminated are resources we can reinvest in public safety, infrastructure, and health and human services.