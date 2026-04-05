APRIL 5– THIS IS THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE–TRADITIONAL SUNRISE SERVICE AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH SPIRITUALLY LIFTS FOG, MAKES MESSAGE OF EASTER CRYSTSAL CLEAR

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WPCNR SUNDAY SERVICE. APRIL 5, 2026

The fog was heavy in White Plains New York USA this morning with a light mist, however that did deter a little congregation of some 25 people from turning out for First Baptist Church Sunrise Service which is commenced every year on the bluff behind First Baptist Church.

As Reverend Frank Frawley welcomed the stalwarts who all greeted each other with embraces, handshakes, and “glad-to-see-yous” in the chill, warmth was in their faces and a solemn joy,too lifted their faces high in a sense of reverence and wonder.

Here here is what the service was like beginning with a hymn, Reverend Frawley’s Easter Message and the closing song expressing the comfort that Easter Sunday always restores to the mystery of life and how this day helps you to deal with it.

Reverend Frawley began with acknowledging the fog of the morning, a phenomena that afflicts us all in daily life. He said the sun is always behind the fog every day though we cannot see it as God is with us to help us through our personal sorrows and dilemmas.