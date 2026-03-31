MARCH 31—CITY PROCEEDS, EXPLORES ACQUIRING CITY CENTER GARAGE ENTER

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Series of site plans move forward for Council consideration

Ridgeway-Sycamore Lane temple trims scope of temple project

Commissioner of Planning Announces Downtown Revitalization Projects to start.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL LEDGER By John F. Bailey.March 31, 2026:

The Common Council in a Special Meeting (available for your viewing on the City of White Plains website here: https://whiteplainsny.new.swagit.com/videos/379621), moved forward on several projects long under consideration.

Mayor Justin Brasch introduced Mike Kelly who has been analyzing the city effort to purchase the City Center garage. He said previous estimates to acquire the garage from its present owner had totaled $8 million and now had risen to $11 million, which he said was below what the building was worth what t according to estimates.

He said negotiations were continuing with the owner, Kite Realty Group.

The plans for the building of a temple on the property of 1 Sycamore Lane, (shown above) opposed by the neighborhood, introduced a new plan preserving more green space, a traffic flow prohibiting use of Sycamore Lane access from the proposed temple. (entrance in gray is at the beginning of Sycamore Lane.

The spokesman for the project said the Temple management had responded to suggestions by the Building Department and the neighbors, meeting all suggestions, pointing out the proposed Temple occupied 5% of the property, and at any one time would only have 15 persons at most on the premises in conclaves when they are held.

The Commissioner of Planning, Christopher Gomez announced the City’s Downtown Revitalization Plan would begin when the first contract made possible by approval of a $10 Million grant from the state ,would begin, with 6 other projects.

They are Revitalization of the down Downtown

Gomez explained this would include adding a 2-way bike lane the length of Hamilton Avenue which is one-way West to the train stration, rehab of the Slater Center below. Here’s how the $10 Million will be spent:

THE SLATER CENTER WOULD BE REHABILITATED

A WALKING PARK WOULD CONNECT TO WATER STREET.

A mini park behind TD Bank.

Saving the Clock Tower at the train station.

THERE WOULD ALSO AWARD OWNER PROJECT GRANTS UP TO $75,000