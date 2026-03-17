MARCH 17–PLAYLAND TOWER DAMAGED BY HIGH WINDS LAST NIGHT

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Area behind the Music Tower is closed. (Courtesy, Westchester County Photo)

[Rye, NY] – Due to high winds overnight, the Music Tower at Playland has sustained external damage. Sections of stucco and underlying foam detached, and the area behind the structure has been closed to cars and pedestrians as a precautionary measure until a full assessment can take place. Clean up of the area is underway.

(Editor’s Note: From The Weather Channel: Winds Monday night were blowing West Southwest at speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Peter Tartaglia, First Deputy Commissioner of Parks told WPCNR this afternoon the tower has been checked and said there is “no structural danage” to the tower. He estimated winds last night to be about 50 miles an hour. He said the the tower is located in the northern section of the park and the wind when it is out of the north it comes cross the Sound right into the section where the park is located. He said the park is looking into repairs needed to restore the tower. He said the damage to the tower would not affect the opening of Playland Park scheduled opening May 16.

Currently this afternoon, winds in Westchester are out of the west at 17–20 miles per hour and expected to gust up to 25 miles per hour. There is a small craft advisory in effect for Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic andand Gardiners Bays , south shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. Seas running 3 to 5 feet.)